Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on conflict

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Israel continues its offensive against Hamas militants, who have warned Palestinians to ignore its evacuation ultimatum and stay put at their homes. Many global institutions, such as the UN and WHO, have said that Gaza is "on the brink of collapse" with crumbling health infras

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee @AveekABanerjee Jerusalem Updated on: October 15, 2023 11:31 IST
Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza as war escalates.
Image Source : AP Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza as war escalates.

Israel-Hamas war: As the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its eighth day, the former's ultimatum for the 1.1 million population of northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours has deepened a humanitarian crisis, with Palestinians struggling for food, water and safety. This comes amid speculations that Israel is preparing for a ground offensive to root out Hamas militants.

On October 7 (Saturday), Hamas launched one of its deadliest attacks on Israel that has killed over 1,300 people in the Jewish nation. Israel retaliated with relentless bombardment of Gaza that has also claimed hundreds of lives. After Israel's evacuation order, hundreds and thousands of Palestinians have started fleeing to the south. According to Hamas officials, around 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed during Israeli airstrikes as they were trying to rush out of the war-torn Gaza city the previous day.

 

Live updates :Israel-Hamas War (October 15)

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Biden calls Israel's PM Netanyahu, Palestinian President Abbas amid unrest in Gaza

    President Joe Biden reiterated the US' unwavering support for Israel and emphasised the need for humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine as he held separate phone calls with the Israeli and Palestinian leaders amid escalating tensions in Gaza, the White House has said.

     

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:04 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Blinken sought China’s help to prevent spread of Israel-Hamas war: State Dept

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to seek China’s help in preventing the Israel-Hamas war from spreading, reported the Associated Press.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Israeli military prepared for ‘coordinated’ offensive in Gaza

    The Israeli military says it has prepared a “coordinated” offensive in the Gaza Strip involving air, ground and naval forces. In a statement on its website Saturday night, the army said it is “preparing to implement a wide range of offensive operative plans, reported the Associated Press.

  • Oct 15, 2023 11:02 AM (IST) Posted by Aveek Banerjee

    Rockets fired at Tel Aviv, southern Israel in night: IDF spokesperson

    On the Israel-Palestine conflict, IDF Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus says, " During the night, there were rockets fired at Tel Aviv and southern Israel...IDF continues to operate above the Gaza Strip...we have called on the civilian population in Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate south of the Gaza River...Hamas has issued warnings to their civilians not to evacuate and when people did not listen, they have actually stopped the civilians who were trying to flee from the situation"

