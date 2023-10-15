Israel-Hamas war LIVE: Biden speaks to Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on conflict

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Gaza as war escalates.

Israel-Hamas war: As the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas enters its eighth day, the former's ultimatum for the 1.1 million population of northern Gaza to evacuate within 24 hours has deepened a humanitarian crisis, with Palestinians struggling for food, water and safety. This comes amid speculations that Israel is preparing for a ground offensive to root out Hamas militants.

On October 7 (Saturday), Hamas launched one of its deadliest attacks on Israel that has killed over 1,300 people in the Jewish nation. Israel retaliated with relentless bombardment of Gaza that has also claimed hundreds of lives. After Israel's evacuation order, hundreds and thousands of Palestinians have started fleeing to the south. According to Hamas officials, around 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed during Israeli airstrikes as they were trying to rush out of the war-torn Gaza city the previous day.

