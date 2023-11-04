Israel claims responsibility for lethal airstrike on ambulance that killed over 15 people in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : X IDF attacks an ambulance in Gaza.

Amid a major uproar over the killings of civilians including women and children, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday admitted that they targeted an ambulance in Gaza City that killed over 15 people. However, it ruled out tagging them as "civilians" and asserted the forces carried out an attack on an ambulance which was used by Hamas militants.

"A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate southward for their own safety," IDF wrote on the social media platform, X.

Later, while speaking to CNN, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus admitted the forces struck an ambulance but reiterated the militants were using it to ferry arms and ammunition to the battlefield.

"This is not the first and not the hundredth time that Hamas operatives, including senior leaders, make illegal use of ambulances on the battlefield," he told CNN.

Earlier on Friday, IDF attacked outside Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Hamas-run health authorities said that at least 15 people were killed and more than 50 got injured.

Netanyahu rejects Blinken's calls for pause

Notably, the latest development came on the same day when US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken landed in Tel Aviv and met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Opposition leader Yair Lapid.

During the conversation, the top US diplomat tried to convince Israel to briefly pause attacks on Gaza in order to facilitate aid to the wounded Palestinians. However, Netanyahu outrightly rejected his call and said the IDF would not stop attacks unless and until Hamas militants release all hostages being kept after a shocking attack on Israel last month.

"There will be no partners for peace if they’re consumed by humanitarian catastrophe and alienated by any perceived indifference to their plight," Blinken said, even as the call for a temporary pause without the release by Hamas of Israeli hostages was swiftly rejected by Netanyahu, who said Israel would be "going with full steam ahead."

UN chief reacts to IDF attack on ambulance

Meanwhile, reacting to the recent attack on an ambulance, the United Nations chief said he was “horrified” by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza. “I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing,” Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

Also Read: Blinken warns Israel on conditions in Gaza, says assistance must improve to have ‘partners for peace'

Latest World News