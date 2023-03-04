Iran schoolgirls poisoning: President Raisi claims poisonings students part of enemy’s hybrid war

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PIXABAY Iran President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran schoolgirls poisoning: Amid the shocking incidents of Iranian schoolgirls being poisoned, President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday reacted to the incidents and claimed some "enemies" behind the act. According to a report by the Iranian state-owned news network, Press TV, the President ascertained that the "enemies" started a "hybrid war" against his country.

However, Raisi did not specify the "enemies" he alleged of working against the students.

Notably, his critical remarks came after several state and international media outlets reported the sudden collapse of students, especially girls, in Qom. Earlier last week, the Iranian deputy minister claimed "some unknown people were doing this "deliberately" to shut down educational institutes for girls.

"As a part of a psychological war, the 'enemy is seeking to create stress and anxiety among students and parents so that chaos is formed. One day, the enemies instigate street riots and another day they try to create problems in the field of education and schools because, despite all the plots, people across the country came to the scene and defeated the enemy on February 11," the state-news outlet quoted the President. Further, Raisi said he had tasked his ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the issue at the earliest and make their findings public.

No arrest

Although it has been happening for the past four months, the deputy health minister, Younes Panahi, acknowledged it for the first time on Sunday. "After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed," the state media quoted the minister as saying. Neither the minister elaborated on the details nor confirmed whether the investigating agencies arrested any person in connection with the cases.

The matter turned grave when some parents protested outside the schools seeking clarification from the school as well as investigating authorities. Though government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi asserted that the intelligence and education ministries were trying to reach out to the motive behind such actions, no follow-ups were provided by the authorities until now.

Iran's brutality against women

The major concern with respect to women came amid the country has been boiling since the "custodial death" of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini. Initially, she was detained by Morality Police for not wearing the black scarf (Hijab) properly in a public place. A day after her arrest, she was admitted to a hospital, where Iranian Police claimed the woman suffered a cardiac arrest. However, later, multiple local media reported that the post-mortem description claimed she died of multiple fractures. This created a major uproar against the incumbent government where the protestors started demanding the death of their own President Ebrahim Raisi. As of now, the human rights watchdog group claimed nearly 500 people have been killed in the past three months and another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

