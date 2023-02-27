Iran shocker! schoolgirls poisoned in holy city of Qom to stop education for women

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

Iran schoolgirls poisoning: In a shocking development, Iran students are facing the worst-ever attack as several schools reported that their pupils are being fed with some "unknown" materials, resulting in sudden collapse.

According to a state news agency, IRNA, some people were poisoning schoolgirls in the holy city of Qom. Quoting an Iranian deputy minister, the news agency reported that "some unknown" people were doing this "deliberately" to shut down educational institutes for girls.

On social media platforms, several videos of schoolgirls fainting on the school premises are not new in Tehran. According to the state news agency, this was not the first time when such incidents were reported in the media but it had been reported multiple times since November last year.

No arrest

Although it has been happening for the past four months, the deputy health minister, Younes Panahi, acknowledged it for the first time on Sunday. "After the poisoning of several students in Qom schools, it was found that some people wanted all schools, especially girls' schools, to be closed," the state media quoted the minister as saying. Neither the minister elaborated on the details nor confirmed whether the investigating agencies arrested any person in connection with the cases.

The matter turned grave when some parents protested outside the schools seeking clarification from the school as well as investigating authorities.

Though government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi asserted that the intelligence and education ministries were trying to reach out to the motive behind such actions, no follow-ups were provided by the authorities until now.

Iran's brutality against women

The major concern with respect to women came amid the country has been boiling since the "custodial death" of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini. Initially, she was detained by Morality Police for not wearing the black scarf (Hijab) properly in a public place. A day after her arrest, she was admitted to a hospital, where Iranian Police claimed the woman suffered a cardiac arrest. However, later, multiple local media reported that the post-mortem description claimed she died of multiple fractures. This created a major uproar against the incumbent government where the protestors started demanding the death of their own President Ebrahim Raisi. As of now, the human rights watchdog group claimed nearly 500 people have been killed in the past three months and another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

