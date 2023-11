Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Iran fire: At least 32 people died in a fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in the north of the country on Thursday night. According to local media reports, the death toll from the blaze at the centre in Langarud-- a city in the northern Gilan province-- was initially quoted as 27 by the province’s deputy governor, Mohammad Jalai, but later it rose to 32 on Friday.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

Latest World News