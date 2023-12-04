Indonesia: 11 hikers found dead, several missing in wake of Mount Marapi eruption

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Lava emerges from a fissure in the volcano's mountain.

In a devastating turn of events, at least 11 hikers have been confirmed dead following the eruption of Mount Marapi in western Indonesia. According to the local rescue the eruption, which occurred on the island of Sumatra, claimed the lives of these individuals while leaving several others missing.

Mount Marapi, standing at 2,891 meters (9,484 feet), unleashed its fury on Sunday, sending a towering column of ash soaring 3,000 meters into the sky. Abdul Malik, the head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency, revealed that 26 people were yet to be evacuated, with rescue teams successfully locating 14 of them. Tragically, 11 were found lifeless, marking a grim aftermath of the volcanic eruption.

