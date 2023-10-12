'Operation Ajay': First flight with desperate Indians stuck in war-torn Israel to fly from Tel Aviv today

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel-Hamas war

A day after India launched "Operation Ajay" to bring back citizens from war-torn Israel, sources claimed that the first flight with desperate Indians would depart from Tel Aviv airport today (Thursday) evening. According to the sources of news agency ANI, there are about 18,000 Indian citizens residing in the war-torn country and the registration process of Indians for "Operation Ajay" is currently underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, in a social media post, announced bringing back the Indians into the conflict zone and added special charter flights and other arrangements were being put in place. There are also about 1,000 students, several IT professionals and diamond traders.

Operation Ajay

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Wednesday, wherein it urged Indian nationals living in the war-torn nation "to register themselves with the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv and Israel". In a video message, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, assured desperate people to stay calm and follow the guidelines issued by the local authorities and contact the emergency numbers of the embassy in case of trouble.

"Registration with the Embassy will facilitate any measures that need to be taken in a situation of emergency or if such a need arises. It will also facilitate information availability about various events through our emailing network," according to the statement released on Wednesday.

"The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories," it added.

The contact details of the control room are:

1800118797 (Toll-free)

+91-11 23012113

+91-11-23014104

+91-11-23017905

+919968291988

situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The development came as Israel and neighbouring Palestine-backed Hamas militant organisation started a brutal war on October 7. This resulted in mass casualties on both sides. According to the official figures, more than 4,000 people have been killed on both sides since the conflict escalated.

