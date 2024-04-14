Indian student Chirag Antil shot dead in car in Vancouver: Canada Police in the latest killing spree

Follow us on Image Source : GOFUNDME Chirag Antil

Vancouver: Amid a series of students killed in foreign, another student from India was shot dead in Canada's South Vancouver, police said on Saturday. According to the statement released by the police, the deceased student was identified as 24-year-old Chirag Antil. He was found dead inside a vehicle in the area after neighbours reported hearing gunshots on April 12, Friday. As of now, it said no arrests have been made but added an investigation was underway.

"Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing," as per the statement.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.