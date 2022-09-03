Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMPOSTER_EDITS 'Go home parasite invader': American tourist racially abuses Indian man in Poland | VIDEO

Indian man racist abuse: A widely shared video on social media has been drawing public ire as it shows an American tourist in Poland, racially abusing an Indian man and asking him to go back to India. In the video, the tourist could be heard hurling abuses at the Indian, saying "Poland only for the Polish.. why don't you go back to India?".

In the video, the Indian man is being called a "parasite" and a "genocider". The latest incident took place in Poland allegedly by an American in the European country. The attacker in the video identified him as an American and a "White".

"Why are you in Poland?" the attacker could be heard in the video. "Why are you filming me?" the man believed to be Indian, said. "Because I am from America... and in America, there's too many you guys. So why are you in Poland?" the attacker said further.

He continued to ask: "do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country. How come you not go back to your country?" The Indian evaded him and kept on walking.

"Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man's land to take off from our hard work. Why don't you build your own country? Why are you a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish," he said.

The video sparked rage among the public and is being widely shared to show how Indians are facing racist attacks in Europe.

The recent attack on Indians living abroad comes soon after a group of Indian women faced racist attacks in Plano, Texas when they were out dining with their friends. Krishnan Jayaraman was verbally attacked by California man Tejinder Singh in the Taco Bell in Fremont on August 21, US media reports said.

