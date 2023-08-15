Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni addresses inaugural ceremony of Parliament of World Religions in Chicago

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MUNILOKESH Indian Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni addresses the inaugural ceremony of the Parliament of World Religions

Indian Jain leader Acharya Lokesh Muni, the founder of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, addressed the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament of World Religions 2023, which was organised in the United States of America's Chicago city. He also raised the Indian flag among representatives from 80 countries at the event in the US. Meanwhile, discussions were also held with representatives from around the world on topics such as religious harmony, spiritual upliftment, climate change, non-violent society, and more.

The Parliament of World Religions is being conducted from August 14 to 18, where Acharya Lokesh Muni will address various sessions on subjects like "Interfaith Call to Action for Climate Change," "Ways to Establish World Peace," and "Peace and Love: A War-Free, Violence-Free, and Hatred-Free World," according to a release. More than 10,000 religious leaders from over 80 countries are attending the five-day Parliament of World Religions event.

World is currently facing numerous challenges: Acharya Lokesh

Addressing the gathering on Monday, Lokesh Muni said the world is currently facing numerous challenges, some of which pose a threat to the entire creation. "Global warming, climate change, terrorism, and violence are issues that everyone is struggling with. People of different religions, sects, countries, and ideologies can come together to find solutions to these problems. Interfaith harmony is essential for resolving global issues. The Parliament of World Religions in 2023 will prove to be a milestone," he added.

Acharya Lokesh further stated that it is a matter of pride for him to represent Jainism and Indian culture on such a historic occasion. It is worth mentioning that Swami Vivekananda addressed this very Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 and attracted the world's attention to India's spiritual heritage. Prior to this, Acharya Lokesh addressed the inauguration ceremonies of the World Parliament of Religions organized in Salt Lake City, USA in 2015, and in Toronto in 2018.

Special luminaries at the event

At the main inaugural session of the Parliament of World Religions, special luminaries from around the world participated. It included personalities like Daniel Gomes Ebanes, Master Chang Yen, Master Shin Tao, Jen Goodall, Miss Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, Nancy Pelosi, Reverend James Lawson, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Sir Partha Dasgupta, Reverend Dr William J. Barber, Xi Yongxin, URI President Jerry White, Bhai Sahib Mohinder Singh, Bryan Jay Grimm, Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, Prof. Aza Karam, Elder Madeleine Moody, among thousands of other spiritual leaders.

Latest World News