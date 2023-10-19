BRI lacks respect for India's sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA reacts to Chinese projects in PoK

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India on Thursday once again voiced its opposition to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as the project lacked respect for New Delhi's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said unlike in the past, India had not been invited by China to this year's Belt and Road Forum. "I don't think we received an invitation this year," he said at his weekly media briefing in reply to a question.

India's position is consistent: MEA

The spokesperson said India's position on BRI, especially its "lack of respect for our sovereignty and territorial integrity are well known and consistent".

There has been increasing global criticism of the BRI.

India has been severely critical of the BRI as the project includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

In his remarks, Mr Bagchi also referred to a statement issued by New Delhi in May 2017, when the first Belt and Road Forum was held.

Asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin attending this year's Belt and Road Forum even as he skipped the G20 Summit in New Delhi weeks back, Mr Bagchi said India is "loathe to link G20 participation with other things".

Xi Jinping vows to "protect Pakistan's sovereignty"

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed to upgrade the USD 60 billion CPEC in his meeting with Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar here and asked him to step up security for hundreds of Chinese workers who faced periodic attacks from militants in the country.

In his meeting with Kakar, Xi said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and ironclad friends, noting that successive Pakistani governments have actively supported and participated in the Belt and Road cooperation. He said over the past 10 years, the CPEC has achieved fruitful results, effectively promoting Pakistan's economic and social development, and becoming an important signature project of the Belt and Road Cooperation.

He added that China will continue to support Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Xi pointed out that the two countries should build an upgraded version of the CPEC that promotes growth, people's well-being, innovation, green development, and openness. They should also strengthen cooperation in fields including industrial parks, agriculture, mining, and new energy, and facilitate the early implementation of major connectivity projects for tangible results, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

