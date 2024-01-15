Putin dials PM Modi, discusses BRICS and assures India's full support during Russia's Presidency

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin, wherein the duo discussed regional and global issues including Russia's presidency of BRICS. “Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS,” the prime minister posted on social platform X.

"They agree to develop a roadmap to further strengthen bilateral Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership.PM conveys best wishes for Russia’s BRICS Presidency in 2024. The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries," according to the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

"They positively assessed the developments in bilateral relations and agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership," it added.

Further, it claimed the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. As Russia is currently holding the presidency of BRICS, PM Modi conveyed his best wishes and assured of India’s full support.

Also Read: 'Russia is ready to negotiate on Ukraine but...': Putin pitches peace talks ahead of elections