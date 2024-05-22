PM Modi expresses concerns over health condition of Saudi King: 'India wishes him a speedy and full recovery'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Narendra Modi met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed concerns over the health condition of Saudi King Salman and extended his wishes for speedy recovery. The message from the Indian leader came as media reports claimed that the King is undergoing treatment related to lung inflammation, high fever and joint pain.

"Deeply concerned about the reports of the health of His Majesty @KingSalman bin Abdulaziz of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I join the people of India in wishing him a speedy and full recovery," said PM Modi, in a message from India.

Citing the royal court, the state news agency said the 88-year-old king would be treated with antibiotics until the inflammation subsides.

Due to King Salman's health issue, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi leader, postponed a visit to Japan that had been scheduled to begin on Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"Saudi Arabia informed the Japanese government that due to the health condition of King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed's visit to Japan, which had been scheduled to begin on the 20th, had to be postponed," Hayashi said at a news conference in Tokyo.

Earlier on Sunday, King Salman underwent medical tests at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to "high temperature and joint pain", the Saudi state news agency said.

The king was last admitted to hospital in April for a routine checkup, state TV reported then. King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier. His illness struck just as the crown prince met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in the kingdom for talks on a strategic agreement between Washington and Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Japan did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the crown prince's cancelled trip. He had been set to meet with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the trip scheduled from May 20-23.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Saudi Arabia: Health concerns grow as King Salman undergoes medical exams after he suffers fever, joint pain