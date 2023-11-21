India issues travel advisory for Myanmar, advises to fill out emergency form

Follow us on Image Source : AP Myanmar border region.

Amid a surge in violence in Myanmar, India, on Tuesday, released an advisory where it advised its nationals to refrain from visiting the country. Also, it advised Indians living in the war zone to fill out a form, detailing their names and other necessary details. "In view of the evolving security situation in Myanmar, all Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel. Those already living in Myanmar are advised to take precautions and avoid travel to the regions affected by violence," it said.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its latest advisory, asked to refrain from using inter-state travel by road. Also, it asked Indian nationals living in Myanmar to register with the Embassy of India, Yangon by filling up the emergency form. In earlier stances like the Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Hamas war, India-Canada tensions, and Sudan conflict, New Delhi had issued similar notifications and asked its nationals to fill out the emergency form so that the concerned embassies could reach out in case of evacuation.

Procedure for registration is given below:

Download and fill in the Registration Form available on this website legibly. Send the soft copy to the following email id : cons[dot]yangon[at]mea[dot]gov[dot]in and hard copy to the Consular Wing, Embassy of India or deposit the same between 0930 and 1100 hrs on any working day along with following documents :-

(a) Two colour passport size photographs of each member of family;

(b) One copy each of the Passport's first page , last page and current visa page;

(c) Passport of each individual.(for verification)

2. No fee will be charged for registration. A certificate of registration will be issued to the applicant within one month. Submission of papers may either be done in person or through authorized representatives who will be required to produce an authority letter and proof of identity.

Recommendation letter for Indian Nationals Registered with Embassy of India, Yangon

Procedure for issue of Recommandation Letter is given below:

Download and fill in the Recommandation Form available on this website legibly. Send the soft copy to the following email id : cons[dot]yangon[at]mea[dot]gov[dot]in and hard copy to the Consular Wing, Embassy of India or deposit the same between 0930 and 1100 hrs on any working day along with following documents :-

Requirement of documents

(a) One copy each of the Passport's first page , last page and current visa page;

(b) Passport of each individual.(for verification)

(c) Registration copy

No fee will be charged for Recommandation Letter for Indian Nationals Registered with the Embassy. An certificate of Recommendation letter will be issued to the applicant within one week. Submission of papers may either be done in person or through authorized representatives who will be required to produce authority letter and proof of identity.

