India, Iran sign agreement on development of Chabahar Port after Jaishankar meets Tehran officials

Follow us on Image Source : X/DRSJAISHANKAR EAM S Jaishankar and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Tehran: In a major development, India and Iran on Monday signed an agreement on further development of Chabahar port. The latest move came as the External Affairs Minister held a wide-ranging discussion with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash, during his ongoing visit to Tehran. According to the social media post of EAM Jaishankar, both ministers held detailed and "productive discussion" on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar port. Also, the ministers exchanged views on the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"Began my engagements in Tehran by meeting the Minister of Roads and Urban Development @mehrdadbazrpash. Detailed and productive discussion on establishing a long-term cooperation framework with respect to Chabahar port. Also exchanged views on the International North-South Transport Corridor," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Jaishankar holds discussion with Tehran minister

The two sides agreed to finalize the deal inked between Iran and India on the development of the port. Iran’s roads minister also proposed setting up a joint transportation committee for the expansion of bilateral cooperation and said the formation of the committee will activate the transit capacities and use of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), reported Tasnim News Agency.

The Iranian news agency reported that Jaishankar, for his part, expressed the readiness of New Delhi to launch new investments at the Chabahar Port in the fields of transportation and transit.

Notably, Jaishankar is currently on a two-day visit to Iran beginning Monday to discuss with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two ministers will deliberate on bilateral, regional and global issues. "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Iran on January 14 to 15 as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides," it said on Saturday. "He will meet Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues," the MEA said in a statement.

India invested heavily in Chabahar Port

Earlier in 2017, the first phase of Chabahar Port was developed and launched by then-President Hassan Rouhani. The port, on which India invests heavily, has strategic and economic significance for New Delhi. It allows India to bypass Pakistan and reach land-locked Afghanistan and Central Asian countries. Besides, the Port is also considered a counter-response to China's most touted Belt and Road Initiative.

Also Read: Jaishankar begins two-day visit to Iran amid unprecedented crisis in Middle East, Red Sea