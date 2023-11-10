'At 2+2, India made its position very clear to US over Khalistan's warning to blow up Air India flight': MEA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MEA press briefing after 2+2 Dialgoue.

As India and the United States just concluded the 2+2 Dialogue in the national capital, Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the two sides have discussed the ongoing tensions between New Delhi and Canada and added India has raised grave concerns over the recent threat posed by a Khalsitani terrorist to Ottawa.

While addressing a special press briefing following the "two plus two dialogue" in Delhi on Friday where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Defence Secretary Llyod Austin held extensive talks on the dynamic world setting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, the two sides also discussed India-Canada diplomatic tensions and added the Indian side has informed that the concerned officials have already explained India's viewpoint on multiple occasions.

"So far as Canada is concerned, we have been having very consistent conversations with all our friends and partners and our position on this matter has been explained in full detail on multiple occasions," he said.

Further, Kwatra said that the Indian side raised grave concerns over the recent threat video uploaded by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he threatened the Indian government and Air India to blow up the flight on November 19-- the day when the match of the ongoing cricket World Cup is scheduled in Gujarat.

"We have core security concerns and I am sure you are all aware of the recent video that has surfaced from one such individual - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun - which presents very serious security concerns. We have made our position very clear to our friends and partners and I think they understand and appreciate the sense of where India comes from," said Foreign Secretary in response to the question asked whether both sides discussed the issue of the Khalistani terror video.

Notably, in a short video, Pannun appealed to Sikhs in the world not to travel by Air India from 19th November onward, saying that it can be life-threatening.

Why does Pannun fix November 19 as a date to attack IGI?

"We are asking the Sikhs not to fly Air India on 19th November. On 19th November, there will be a global blockade and the Air India will not be allowed to fly anywhere across the world. Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after 19th November. It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India. The Indira Gandhi International Airport should remain closed on the 19th of November," he said in a 1.37-second video.

Further in the video, the SFJ leader revealed the reason why the terror group chose November 19 as the day to attack Delhi airport and Air India Flight. "It is the same day 19th November on which the final match of the World Terror Cup will be played. It will be shown to the world that a genocide of Sikhs happened in India and India did it. When we will liberate Punjab, the name of these airports will be Shahid Beant Singh and Shahid Satwant Singh Airport," he said.

Not the first time

Notably, this was not the first time he threatened the Indian government to orchestrate a massive attack on India. Earlier last month, he threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to learn from the Israel-Palestine war and added a similar "reaction" unravels in India. He further added that “we will do a Hamas-like attack on India.”

The latest threat came at a time when the relations between India and Canada were poised to a new low over the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Ottawa. Earlier last month, when he threatened to disrupt the cricket World Cup, Ahmedabad police registered an FIR against Pannun. The FIR was registered in Ahmedabad under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Canada FM says in close contact with India

Amid a rift in ties between New Delhi and Ottawa, the Foreign Minister of Canada, Melanie Joly, has said that she is in close contact with her Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, adding that it is a difficult moment in the relationship between the two nations that has spanned decades. Melanie Joly held a virtual news conference on Thursday to discuss her participation in the recent G7 foreign ministers' meeting, which took place in Tokyo.

During the conference, Joly discussed Canada's diplomatic standoff with India, especially at a time when relations between the two countries remain strained. She said, "When it comes to India, I have mentioned it many times...I am in close contact with my counterpart, S Jaishankar, and we know this is a difficult moment in a relationship that spanned decades, so therefore I am confident that we will be able to get through this difficult period, as we know that we have many interests also that we can work together in common."

