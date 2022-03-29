Pakistan: Imran Khan ready to show 'evidence' of foreign conspiracy to topple his govt

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share a letter that he claimed during the PTI's March 27 rally contained evidence of a "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government — with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, federal minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Planning and Development Umar said he had seen the letter himself, adding that if someone had doubts, the "prime minister is ready... he thought we can share with the chief justice of the Supreme Court."

"Obviously, it is the highest office of justice in Pakistan, it is a huge position that has respect in this country. Personally too, the chief justice has a very good reputation. The prime minister said that on the nation's behalf, if necessary, and for the people's satisfaction, he is ready to present the letter to the chief justice of the Supreme Court."

The minister said the letter was dated prior to the submission of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Dawn reported.

"This is a very concerning thing and it is important because this letter clearly mentions the no-confidence resolution. There is no ambiguity that the no-confidence motion is being talked about."

Umar further said the letter stated that if Imran Khan remained the prime minister, it would lead to "horrific consequences". He added that the "threat" PM Imran spoke about in relevance to the letter during his March 27 address, "is directly linked to the no-confidence motion".

PM Imran Khan had said during his address: "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."

Umar further said the letter had only been shared with the top civil and military leadership and a few members of the federal cabinet.

