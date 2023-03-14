Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Imran Khan likely to be arrested shortly, reports Pakistani media

An Islamabad court on Tuesday suspended till March 16 a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for threatening a woman magistrate while addressing a public gathering here last year.

Lahore Published on: March 14, 2023
Armoured police vehicles have arrived outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman (PTI) Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore as senior Islamabad police official said that police is planning to arrest him. 

Meanwhile, PTI workers have started to gather outside Imran Khan's residence.

An Islamabad court on Tuesday suspended till March 16 a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan for threatening a woman magistrate while addressing a public gathering here last year.

The Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Khan for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials.

