Drama outside Imran Khan's residence in Lahore, cops fail to find Pak's ex-PM in his house | Updates

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in the Toshakhana case, local media reported on Sunday. According to reports, Pakistan police have already arrived with a non-bailable warrant at Khan's residence at Zaman Park in Lahore. However, a huge crowd of Khan's supporters is also present there which is making it difficult for cops to take action. The arrest warrant against Imran Khan has been issued after his persistent absence from the Toshakhana case hearings. Reports further say that Khan will be arrested after all the legal formalities are completed. However, cops are not able to find Imran Khan at his residence. The former Pakistan PM is avoiding his arrest and was not present in his room when a senior police official searched his house, sources quoted police.
