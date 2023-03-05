Sunday, March 05, 2023
     
Drama outside Imran Khan's residence in Lahore, cops fail to find Pak's ex-PM in his house | Updates

According to reports, Pakistan police have already arrived at Imran Khan's residence at Zaman Park in Lahore as he's likely to be arrested.

Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 05, 2023 14:58 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in the Toshakhana case, local media reported on Sunday. According to reports, Pakistan police have already arrived with a non-bailable warrant at Khan's residence at Zaman Park in Lahore. However, a huge crowd of Khan's supporters is also present there which is making it difficult for cops to take action. The arrest warrant against Imran Khan has been issued after his persistent absence from the Toshakhana case hearings. Reports further say that Khan will be arrested after all the legal formalities are completed. However, cops are not able to find Imran Khan at his residence. The former Pakistan PM is avoiding his arrest and was not present in his room when a senior police official searched his house, sources quoted police. 

  • Mar 05, 2023 2:51 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Legal action against those trying to create trouble, says Islamabad police

    The Islamabad police, in its tweet, said that they have arrived in Lahore as per the court orders and will transfer Khan to Islamabad under their protection, Pakistan's Geo News reported.  

    "Legal action will be taken against those who try to obstruct the execution of court orders," they said.

  • Mar 05, 2023 2:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Pak former minister Fawad Chaudhry threatens Shehbaz Sharif's govt

    Pakistan's former minister Fawad Chaudhry has threatened Shehbaz Sharif's government saying that the situation in the country will get worse if the government moves against Imran Khan.

    "Any attempt to arrest Imran Khan will seriously worsen the situation, I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly," said Fawad Chaudhry.

  • Mar 05, 2023 2:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Pak's former Foreign Minister says Imran Khan's life is in danger

    Pakistan's former Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has hit out at the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government saying that a conspiracy is being hatched to target Imran Khan and there is a threat to his life.

  • Mar 05, 2023 2:41 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Police have non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan

    Islamabad and Punjab police officials are present outside Imran Khan's residence in Lahore to arrest him. However, the cops are struggling as a sea of Khan's supporters are also present outside the former PM's house to confront with police.

  • Mar 05, 2023 2:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan likely to be arrested in Toshakhana case

    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in the Toshakhana case for repeatedly failing to appear in case hearings.

