Hindus, Christians being forcibly converted in Pakistan's Sindh: US lawmaker

A US Lawmaker has claimed that Hindus and Christians in Pakistan are being forcefully converted in Pakistan and has urged Biden admin to extend USAID into the region.

Washington Published on: July 16, 2021 9:08 IST
A US Lawmaker has urged Biden admin to extend USAID into Pakistan to prevent forceful conversion.

Forced conversion of Hindus and Christians is taking place in Pakistan's Sindh province, an influential American lawmaker has claimed, urging the Biden administration to ensure the region receives US aid. Congressman Brad Sherman also raised alleged human rights issues in Sri Lanka during a Congressional hearing with USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

"Sri Lanka's civil war ravished the northern and eastern parts of that country And I hope that we are directing our aid to those areas in Sindh in southern Pakistan", Sherman said during the Congressional hearing.

I hope that you're making sure that region gets its fair share of US aid, particularly because they're dealing with the forced disappearances and forced conversion of Hindu and Christian girls, he said. Power did not give a direct answer to the issues raised by Sherman.

