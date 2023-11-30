Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, dies at 100

Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger

Washington: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday (local time) aged 100, according to a statement from his consulting firm, Kissinger Associates. Kissinger is a prominent American diplomat, political scientist, and statesman who played a key role in shaping U.S. foreign policy during the Cold War era.

He was a Nobel Peace Prize winner and also served under two US presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, as the secretary of state. Kissinger, the diplomat known for his thick glasses and distinctive voice, was a key figure in shaping US foreign policy during the withdrawal from Vietnam and the initiation of diplomatic relations with China.

Kissinger's influence expanded during the upheaval of Watergate, as the politically astute diplomat took on a role resembling that of a co-president alongside the weakened Nixon. "No doubt my vanity was piqued," Kissinger later wrote of his expanding influence. "But the dominant emotion was a premonition of catastrophe."

A Jewish, who escaped Nazi Germany with his family during his adolescence, Kissinger, in his later years, crafted the image of a revered statesman. He delivered speeches, provided counsel to both Republicans and Democrats and ran a global consulting business. He made appearances in President Donald Trump's White House on several occasions. However, Nixon-era documents and tapes, as they trickled out over the years, brought revelations — many in Kissinger's own words — that sometimes cast him in a harsh light.

