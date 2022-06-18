Gaza rocket into Israel breaks 2-month lull

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Palestinian militants from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) hold their weapons on the back of trucks.

Highlights Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel early Saturday

The latest escalation shattered a two-month lull that prevailed along Gaza-Israel fence

Israeli military raid in West Bank early Friday killed 3 Palestinian militants

Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel early Saturday, shattering a two-month lull that prevailed along Gaza-Israel fence in contrast to soaring tensions in the West Bank. An Israeli military raid in the West Bank early Friday, in which three Palestinian militants were killed and eight wounded, could have triggered the rocket attack from Gaza.

Also on Friday, an Israeli observation balloon crashed and fell in northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli military said it investigates the incident, but clarified the balloon was not downed by Palestinian militants.

The Israeli military said aerial defence systems intercepted the projectile, which activated warning sirens in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon. There were no reports of casualties. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. Israel usually blames the militant Hamas group for any violence emanating from the coastal enclave it controls.

