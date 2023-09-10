'India did a great job on Declaration besides building its brand image at G20 Summit': World Bank chief Banga

Follow us on Image Source : @AJEET1994/TWITTER G20 Summit World Bank chief Ajay Banga

Ajay Banga, the head of the World Bank, who reached India for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, has praised India and said, "India has done a great job by bringing all communities together besides building its brand image at the mega event".

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the national capital, Banga, an Indian-born American business executive, who is currently the president of the World Bank Group, said, "The New Delhi Declaration was great as India has brought everyone together and it has really improved India's standing in the world."

This is a breaking story. More will be added.

