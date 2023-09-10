'Over 200 hours of negotiations, held 300 bilateral meetings to bring consensus on Russia-Ukraine': G20 Sherpa

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITABHK87/TWITTER G2O Sherpa Amitabh Kant (Centre), Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, (R) IFS and Joint Secretary G20, and Eenam Gambhir, (L) a diplomat.

The world is almost astonished to observe the negotiating power of India which has convinced all the Group of 20 (G20) members to reach a common consensus.

Although during a press conference on the sidelines of the summit, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant asserted all countries have given 100 per cent consensus on the G20 Leaders Declaration, he revealed it was not leisurely to negotiate with the countries.

According to Kant, it was the most complex part of the entire summit where the leaders initially did not agree on the Russia-Ukraine war. He said it took over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations to convince the leaders. Besides, Kant also claimed that the officials had held over 300 bilateral meetings and 15 drafts.

"The most complex part of the entire G20 was to bring consensus on the geopolitical paras (Russia-Ukraine). This was done over 200 hours of non-stop negotiations, 300 bilateral meetings, and 15 drafts," he said.

During the presser, Kant also revealed the names of the two "brilliant officers"-- Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, IFS and Joint Secretary G20, and Eenam Gambhir, a diplomat--who greatly assisted him during the negotiations.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

