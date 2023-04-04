French President Macron embarks on 3-day visit to China to hold talks over Ukraine issue & trade | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : AP French President Macron embarks on 3-day visit to China to hold talks over Ukraine issue & trade

French President's China visit: Amid the ongoing raging war in Eastern Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron embarks on a three-day visit to China to hold a discussion on the Ukraine issue along, with some tough trade talks.

According to reports, Macron is likely to push China to back peace efforts and warn it against providing weapons to Russia amid the ongoing war. Despite claiming to be neutral in the war, Beijing has emphasised its "no-limits friendship" with Russia. Last month, China's President Xi Jinping last month met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Macron to meet top Chinese leaders

On Thursday, he will have meetings with the head of the National People's Congress, Zhao Leji, and China's new Premier Li Qiang, in addition to a meeting and a state dinner with President Xi Jinping in the presence of von der Leyen. On Friday, Macron will head to the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou, where Jinping's father used to work as provincial governor in the 1980s.

The French President will also answer questions there from some of the 1,000 Chinese students at Sun Yat-Sen university. He will then meet Xi again for a private dinner and later meet with Chinese investors.

China does not expect change in China's stance

A senior French official admitted that Paris does not anticipate a significant change in China's stance, which has refrained from criticising Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

However, the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in accordance with customary procedures for the French presidency, said France will advocate for initiatives assisting common Ukrainian citizens as well as for potential paths towards reaching a halfway solution to the conflict.

Macron will also seek to involve China deeper in global discussions on climate-related issues, as things are getting more complicated for him at home.

The 45-year-old leader has in recent weeks faced strong opposition among ordinary French citizens and lawmakers to his plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

A surge of street protests resulted in a state visit by Britain's King Charles III having to be postponed.

While Macron is in Beijing, French trade unions on Thursday will stage the 11th round of nationwide demonstrations since January.

Trade to be a major topic

Trade will also be a major focus as Macron has asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to join him for a meeting with Xi that's meant to show European unity, especially on economic issues. The French president said last month that he took such an initiative because he is "attached to European coordination.

Macron will be accompanied by a delegation of over 50 CEOs including from French energy giant EDF, rail transport manufacturer Alstom and European plane-maker Airbus. The top French official said negotiations were still being held on a potential deal with Airbus that would come on top of China's 2019 order for 300 aircraft.

It should be noted here that NGOs including the International Federation for Human Rights, International Campaign for Tibet and the Human Rights League have called on Macron to put human rights at the heart of his talks with Chinese authorities.

