Fire at northern Iraq’s university dormitory kills 14, over 15 injured

14 people died while 18 others sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at a university dormitory housing lecturers and students near Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Friday evening (local time), according to a top official. The fire broke out at a building in the small city of Soran, east of Erbil, according to Kamaram Mulla Mohammed, head of Soran's health directorate.

The state media has confirmed the death count.

News agency Reuters reported citing local news agency Rudaw that the fire had been doused by Friday night.

This is a developing story…More inputs awaited.

(With Reuters inputs)

