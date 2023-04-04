Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. It's official! Finland joins NATO, ignoring threats posed by Russia amid Ukraine war

It's official! Finland joins NATO, ignoring threats posed by Russia amid Ukraine war

The latest move is considered a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Brussels Updated on: April 04, 2023 20:02 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, Finnish
Image Source : AP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a major development, after a year of twists and turns, Finland has officially joined the NATO military alliance, ignoring the threats posed by Russia.  The latest move is considered a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Finland Prime Minister Sauli Niinisto said that the era of military non-alignment in the country's history has come to an end and added a new era has begun.

"Finland has today become a member of the defence alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins," he said in a statement released on Twitter.

"Each country maximizes its own security. So does Finland. At the same time, NATO membership strengthens our international position and room for manoeuvre. As a partner, we have long actively participated in NATO activities. In the future, Finland will make a contribution to NATO's collective deterrence and defence," he argued.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

Latest World News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News