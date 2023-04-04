It's official! Finland joins NATO, ignoring threats posed by Russia amid Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : AP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, centre, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a major development, after a year of twists and turns, Finland has officially joined the NATO military alliance, ignoring the threats posed by Russia. The latest move is considered a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Finland Prime Minister Sauli Niinisto said that the era of military non-alignment in the country's history has come to an end and added a new era has begun.

"Finland has today become a member of the defence alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins," he said in a statement released on Twitter.

"Each country maximizes its own security. So does Finland. At the same time, NATO membership strengthens our international position and room for manoeuvre. As a partner, we have long actively participated in NATO activities. In the future, Finland will make a contribution to NATO's collective deterrence and defence," he argued.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.

Latest World News