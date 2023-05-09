Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARK ZUCKERBERG Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wins Gold in first Jiu-Jitsu tournament

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, announced via social media that he participated in his first jiu-jitsu martial arts competition on Saturday and returned home with gold and silver medals.

The competition was held at Woodside Secondary School in California close to the Silicon Valley central command of Meta, Zuckerberg's organisation that possesses Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

"Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

The tech billionaire, who is 38 years old, told an interviewer last year that he started studying martial arts while the coronavirus pandemic was going on.

He told Joe Rogan, a podcaster, that the sport's "primal" nature helped him get more energy and handle work challenges.

Coach Dave Camarillo, who has instructed numerous UFC MMA champions, is Zuckerberg's trainer.

Brazilian-style jiu-jitsu, in contrast to mixed martial arts (MMA), emphasises controlling opponents through holds rather than strikes or kicks.

Another mentor, Khai "The Shadow" Wu, praised the tycoon.

"Yesterday getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could," Wu posted on Instagram.

After losing a fight with a competitor, a video that was shared on social media shows Zuckerberg appearing to lash out against a referee's decision at one point during the tournament.

The video arrangement closes with Zuckerberg embracing his rival.

