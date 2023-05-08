10 Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally acquiring citizenship cards

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 10 Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally acquiring citizenship card

Kathmandu: As many as ten Indian nationals, including three women, have been arrested in Nepal for allegedly acquiring Nepali citizenship cards illegally by producing fake documents, said police on Monday (May 8). All the Indian nationals who hail from Bihar were apprehended from various parts of Kathmandu on Saturday by a Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office team.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravindra Regmi, of those arrested, seven were males, while three were females. The Indian nationals have been identified as Bharat Prasad Gupta (55), Rahul Gupta (30) Gyanmati Devi Gupta (50) Gopal Gupta (39), Ram Sundar Gupta (44) Ram Prabesh Gupta (43), Bharat Gupta (46), Snehalata Gupta (42), Mindevi Gupta (49) and Rajesh Kumar Gupta (52). All of them are from Bihar and currently reside in different parts of the Kathmandu Valley.

“The Indian nationals were found to have obtained the Nepali citizenship certificates on different dates from the district administration offices of Rupandehi, Bara and Parsa districts by producing fake documents,” Regmi said.

Police said those arrested have lived in Nepal for a long time, some since as far back as 2006, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported. The arrests took place after a three-month-long investigation, and those apprehended were engaged in the business of making sweets and ran sweet shops in Nepal, MyRepublica newspaper quoted the police as saying.

Nepali citizenship certificates, voter identity cards, Indian passports and Aadhar cards were also seized from those arrested, police said.

