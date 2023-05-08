Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz is clueless about 3 cars registered under his name in UK; busted when fined

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

In a bizarre incident, UK Police has been investigating a strange case wherein three vehicles registered under the name of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif are running on the streets of London. Citing Pakistan

Muslim League-N (PML-N) spokesperson, English Daily Dawn reported that the vehicles could be misused for a crime or for spreading terrorism.

The first matter came to light when the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) sent a letter to his residence at Avenfield House with the registration details of a vehicle attributed to Sharif.

While the second incident was highlighted when a similar incident was reported by his driver.

Vehicle fined

Khurram Butt, a London-based PML-N spokesperson, said that the third incident came to light when the vehicle violated traffic rules and was fined by the authorities.

Butt described the incident as "deliberate" and accused the Imran Khan-led PTI party of exploiting the name and reputation of the former Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in London and investigations were underway. According to Dawn, the DVLA informed Sharif that his name had been removed from the vehicle registrations, but advised him to pursue the matter with police as it revealed a fraudulent claim made in his name.

