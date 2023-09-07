East Asia Summit bloc adopts joint declaration without mentioning a single word on 'Russia-Ukraine war'

Follow us on Image Source : ASEAN East Asia Summit 2023

The East Asia Summit has concluded today in Indoesia's national capital, Jakarta, with leaders adopting a joint declaration without mentioning a "single" word on the "Russia-Ukraine war". Interestingly, the seven-page joint statement released on Thursday, September 7, titled-- "Maintaining and Promoting the Region as an Epi-centrum of Growth"-- includes countries such as Russia, China, India and the US.

"Our commitment to the EAS as a Leaders-led forum for dialogue and cooperation on broad strategic, political and economic issues of common interest and concern with the aim of promoting peace, stability, and economic prosperity in East Asia, and expressing our willingness to work together to promote the common goals and interests of the EAS participating countries based on the established principles, objectives and modalities of the EAS," read the statement.

The development came amid a row over adopting a joint declaration of the G20 Summit where Russia reiterates its tough stance over the ongoing war. In fact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow would reject if the member nations adopt any declaration that criticises the so-called "special military operation".

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

