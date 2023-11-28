Three different earthquakes jolt Pakistan, New Guinea, Xizang on Tuesday morning

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquakes occurred in Pakistan, New Guinea and Xizang.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Pakistan on Tuesday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at around 3:38 am (IST) today. The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude, it said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS said in a post on X. No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

Earthquake hits New Guinea

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit Near N. Coast of New Guinea minutes before it struck Pakistan. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 3:16 am and struck at a depth of 10km.

Earthquake struck Xizang

Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang at 3:45 am at a depth of 140 km. The three earthquakes in different countries occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

