Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday.

The epicentre was the northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday. The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued. There were no reports of immediate damage," the agency added.

More details are awaited.