  Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

No report of casualty or loss of properties emerged from Japan's Iwate and Aomori as of now.

Raju Kumar Tokyo Updated on: April 02, 2024 6:44 IST
Representational image
Representational image

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday.

The epicentre was the northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

"An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday. The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued. There were no reports of immediate damage," the agency added.

More details are awaited.

