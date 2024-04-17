Dubai witnesses severe flooding after getting 2 years' worth of rain in just 24 hours I KNOW WHY

Follow us on Image Source : AP Dubai floods

Dubai floods: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which had the lowest rainfall record in the past due to its demographic challenges, has witnessed one of the worst rainfall in the past seven decades. According to the Dubai Meteorological Department, the city recorded severe flooding on Tuesday after two years' worth of rain fell in just 24 hours. The weatherman released rainfall data on Tuesday, which claimed the region recorded 6.26 inches of rain within 24 hours, starting from Monday 10 pm.

Usually, the desert region receives 3.12 inches of rainfall annually. This means the city received rainfall worth two years within a day. According to the weather department, Dubai typically receives just 0.13 inches of rain during the month of April. In fact, the weatherman asserted that the West Asian nation witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 75 years from late Monday through Tuesday night. Notably, Dubai started recording precipitation data in 1949.

VIDEO: Extreme rain causes flood in Dubai

Panic situation

The ongoing chaos in Dubai, where shopping malls, roads, metro stations, airports and residential areas, saw a dramatic situation. People all around the city were seen taking desperate actions to reach home. At the airports, several airlines have cancelled their flight operations, citing bad weather situations.

The episode was witnessed at metro stations as several lines were closed temporarily as the electric connections were affected tremendously. Roads have become oceans, as cars and other vehicles were seen drowned in the water caused by torrential rains. Schools were ordered to shut down, whereas corporate companies asked their employees to work remotely.

Why is Dubai witnessing flash floods in April?

Although a recent report released by the United Nations accused multiple reasons, climate change still has dominance over other factors. Ahead of the climate conference which was held on November 30 last year, the UN Climate Change released a progress report on climate action. The report underscored that progress on global climate action is moving too slowly to keep up with the effects of global warming.

"The Global Stocktake report released by UN Climate Change this year clearly shows where progress is too slow. But it also lays out the vast array of tools and solutions put forward by countries. Billions of people expect to see their governments pick up this toolbox and put it to work," Simon Stiell, Executive-Secretary of UN Climate Change said.

Stiell stressed that climate change has increased the intensity, frequency and variability of extreme weather events in several countries including, the UAE.

Cloud seeding

The region has been cursed due to its demographic orientation. In summer, the temperature goes up to 50 degrees Celsius, whereas in winter, the mercury dips to 16. More or less, the region is dry, hot and humid. The city depends on ground water for daily needs. In order to cope with the situation, the UAE has been utilising innovative solutions for the past few decades.

Since 1982, the UAE has been using cloud seeding technology, which is also known as artificial rain. However, later, the UAE's Rain Enhancement Program (UAEREP), managed by the Emirates' National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), took the research to new heights in order to beat the side effects of artificial rains.

The scientists utilised natural salts to force the clouds to precipitate. Unlike other nations, it avoided using silver iodide, a crystal-like material in order to circumvent the ill effects on the environment. Despite taking the utmost care in the cloud seeding process, science raises concern over the side effects.

Lack of proper drainage system

Although the city has marvellous infrastructure that attracts millions of tourists around the globe, it lacks a proper drainage system. The main reason behind the insufficiency lies in the history. The city received very little rainfall, which resulted in the administration overlooking the situation. This prompts waterlogging on roads and other high-profile regions.

