If Iran strikes Americans, US targeting 52 Iranian sites: Donald Trump

Image Source : US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that if it attacks American personnel or assets, the US is already targeting 52 sites in the Islamic republic and will hit them "very fast and very hard". In a series of his tweets, Trump said that Iran has been nothing but problems for many years.

Trump tweeted, "Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, and badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime."

"He was already attacking our Embassy and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years," he added.

Warning Iran of dire consequences, US President wrote, "Let this serve as warning that if Iran strikes any Americans or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites, (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture, will be hit very fast and hard."

In late 1979, Iran held 52 Americans hostage at the US embassy in Tehran for more than a year.

Trump's tweet has come hours after the US Embassy and Air Force base in Iraq were the target of separate rocket attacks. Two rocket missiles were fired at the embassy which landed in Green Zone. US Air Base that came under attack is located at Balad.

The attack came as the outburst of fury as the US on Friday took down Iran's military commander Qasem Soleimani - described as the second-most-powerful man in Iran.

