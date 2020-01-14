Image Source : PTI (FILE) US House to vote to send Trump impeachment trial to Senate

The House of Representatives would vote on Wednesday to send to the US Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, lawmakers from the opposition Democratic party said on Tuesday. The 435-member US House of Representatives, where Democrats enjoy a majority, last month charged Trump with "high crimes and misdemeanours" and impeached him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has led her Democratic party in the impeachment against Trump, told this to her party Caucus during a meeting at the US Capitol.

"The vote will be tomorrow (Tuesday)," Congressman Henry Cuellar told reporters after the meeting. Pelosi, during the caucus meeting, did not name the House managers for the Senate trial. However, the House vote would include the names of the managers who would argue the case on their behalf.

"The resolution will be done tomorrow; the managers will be named in the resolution. We'll have about a 10-minute debate and we'll vote on it and then send everything over. And the Senate trial, I assume, will start next week," Cuellar said.

Initiated by Pelosi on September 24, the House, where the Democratic party enjoys a majority, voted on two articles on impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump and the White House have denied those charges.

Trump, joined by his Republican party, has accused Democrats of one-sided impeachment proceedings against him.

Republicans enjoy majority in the 100-member Senate. As such Trump appears to be confident that impeachment would be defeated in the Senate.

The White House has confirmed its defence team for the Senate trial.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump likely to visit India in February: Report

Watch | US House passes resolution limiting Donald Trump's power to carry out military action against Iran