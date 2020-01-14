Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump likely to visit India in February: Report

US President Donald Trump may visit India in February with both sides reportedly discussing possible dates, according to multiple reports. This would be the first time Trump visits India as the US President. However, there has been no official confirmation about this from either side so far.

Trump and PM Modi are expected to sign an agreement on civil aviation apart from the long-pending bilateral trade deal, The Hindu newspaper reported citing sources it didn’t identify.

However, the timing of Trump’s visit would depend on the duration of the US Senate impeachment trial, which is expected to begin this week. The trial is to determine if Trump should be removed from office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Trump in September 2018 to visit India for the January 2019 Republic Day parade. However, in October 2018, the White House had said that the President would not be able to travel to India to be the chief guest at the parade due to his tight schedule.