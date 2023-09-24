Dominica supports India's bid for permanent UNSC membership, calls Delhi 'very important global player'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Dominican Foreign Minister Vince Henderson

India has emerged as a "very important global player" and deserves to be considered as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), said Dominica's Foreign Minister Vince Henderson on Saturday on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly.

In his remarks at the 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development' event in New York, Henderson said, "I know that India is a country that's historically very polite, and you will not say or ask for certain things. But I will say today that we believe that India is emerging as a very important global player and we believe that India deserves to have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council."

He also expressed hope that India will continue to act as a responsible member of the UN as it has shown great responsibility in the exercise of its own powers. The Dominican Foreign Minister also highlighted the benefits his country has gained through its partnership with New Delhi.

Henderson thanked India for providing support in human resource development, education and technical assistance in healthcare and other fields of development. He also said that India responded well to Dominica's call for help during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing the country with vaccines, which was then passed to other countries.

“We do hope as well that India will become a partner with the rest of the international community in charting a path for development to rebuild Haiti so that some of the sufferings of the people there could be brought to an end. We do look forward to your support in that area,” Henderson added.

He also thanked New Delhi for a successful G20 Summit in New Delhi, noting that India used the presidency to give a voice to developing countries and make the group more inclusive - notably through the inclusion of African Union.

India's assistance facilitated Samoa's development: PM Fiame Naomi

Meanwhile, at the same event, Samoa Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataʻafa spoke on how India's assistance has facilitated her country's development journey, such as the India-UN Development Partnership Fund that is driving transformative sustainable development projects across developing countries.

She said that the fund is based on the principles of South-South cooperation with a focus on national ownership and leadership, equality and development of local capacity. The assistance includes funding for knowledge sharing, expansion of digital financial inclusion through pro-poor climate insurance schemes, health e-learing and other initiatives.

"The development and launch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries agri touch app in March of 2022. The Agritouch App addresses knowledge gaps by providing up-to-date information focused on markets, crop management and current projects coordinated by the Ministry funding opportunities, as well as a tool to track production and expenses for farmers," said the Samoan PM.

UNGA President lauds India

United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Saturday (September 23) lauded India and said that it plays an unparalleled role in the making of a better and more sustainable world. Francis hailed India’s democracy and said that the country’s contributions serve as a “guiding light” which also encompasses endeavours like the promotion of women-led development.

“India's recent G20 presidency marked a historic milestone. Being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member. A strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South,” he said at the same event.

Noting that the the partnership between the India and the UN serves as an “inspiration” to the Global South, the UNGA President there is a need for one country to support each other. ""Our enduring partnership from the UN's heart to India's remotest villages serves as an inspiration to the Global South. Today's event echoes the messages of the G20 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The world is one family and we must support each other," he added.

