Chinese Embassy warns citizens of deadly pneumonia outbreak in Kazakhstan

Image Source : PIXABAY Chinese Embassy warns citizens of citizens of deadly pneumonia outbreak in Kazakhstan

Unknown deadly pneumonia has reportedly broken out in the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan. The Chinese Embassy has warned its citizens of the outbreak, which has a 'much higher mortality rate than COVID-19'.

In its official statement, the Chinese Embassy said, "According to Kazakh media reports, since mid-June, the Atyrau Region, the Aktobe Region, and the city of Shymkent have faced an increased number of patients with pneumonia. Currently, the number of infected people in these regions stands at some 500 people, over 30 people are in critical condition."

"The Kazakh Ministry of Health and other agencies are currently studying this virus, which causes pneumonia. The situation is still unclear", the statement said.

The embassy has asked the Chinese citizens in the country to remain cautious, avoid public places, use sanitisers, frequently wash hands and wear face masks.

