Czech Republic: Several feared dead and injured after shooting in Prague University, police say

A shooting occurred in the building of the Prague University in Czech Republic on Thursday, and several people are feared to be killed and wounded, according to Czech Police. The police is yet to provide specific details about the victims or the circumstances that led to the shooting in the Czech capital, as per reports.

However, the police said that the shooter has been 'eliminated' and his identity remains unknown so far. Officers were deployed to the Jan Palach Square and cordoned off the area. The police urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside their homes.

Further details are awaited.

