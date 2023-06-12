Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Covid curbs to blame? Marriages in China slump to historic low, says report

The marriage rate keeps on dropping, with the nation seeing a notable low in 2022 in China, CNN report said.

According to the CNN report, China's population is shrinking while the marriage rate is still at an all-time low.

According to the report, which cites a report from China's Ministry of Civil Affairs, 6.8 million couples registered to wed in 2022, which is a 10.5% decrease from the 7.63 million marriage registrations that were made in 2021.

“This is the lowest number since 1986 when available government data begins,” it stated.

It stated that the pandemic restrictions that kept tens of millions of couples locked in their homes or compounds for weeks last year are to blame for the decline in the number of couples getting married.

Authorities are also dealing with a falling population and a declining birth rate.

It mentioned that China's birth rate decreased from 7.52 in 2021 to 6.77 last year, its lowest ever.

China's death rate it said is the most noteworthy beginning around 1974, was 7.37 passings per 1,000 individuals.

It also mentioned that China's population decreased in 2022 for the first time in more than 60 years as a result of rising living costs, particularly in large, sprawling cities like Beijing, slow economic growth, and shifting attitudes toward family life.

It added the decrease in the quantity of more younger people is to some degree a consequence of China's one-child policy, which lasted from the 1980s to 2016.

China said last month that it will start pilot projects to create "new-era" marriages in more than 20 cities.\

Also Read | India tops world ranking in digital payments in 2022, leaves behind THESE countries including China

Also Read | US confirms China holding spy base in Cuba for 4 years now | Details

Latest World News