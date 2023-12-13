COP28: New draft deal omits 'phase out', calls on countries to 'transition away' from fossil fuels

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

The latest draft deal of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) called on countries to "transition away" from the use of fossil fuels, but stopped short of mentioning the process of "phase out", which earlier drew criticism from the United States, the European Union and climate-vulnerable countries.

Laying the steps to combat climate change and reducing greenhouse emissions in line with the 1.5 degrees Celsius, the document mentioned, "accelerating efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power", "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner" and "phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or just transitions".

More to follow...

