Convicted Iranian woman hanged despite dying of heart attack

Waiting to be executed for killing her husband, an Iranian woman died of a heart attack. But she was still hanged. According to reports, Zahra Ismaili was made to watch as 16 men were hanged in front of her as she waited for her turn at the Rajai Shahr Prison, west of the capital Tehran.

According to The Times, the mother-of-two had been convicted of killing her husband, a senior official in the Ministry of Intelligence.

Omid Moradi, her lawyer claimed that her husband had allegedly been abusive to her and their daughter and that Zahra had acted in self-defence.

Describing the events in a social media post, Moradi said Ismaili's death certificate states cardiac arrest as the cause of her death because 16 men were hanged before her eyes. Zahra's heart stopped and she died before she was taken to the gallows, Moradi reportedly wrote.

"They hanged her lifeless body, and the victim's mother personally kicked the stool from under her feet so she could see her daughter-in-law's corpse on the gallows for even a few seconds.

