Chinese acrobat falls to death during live mid-air performance with husband

A Chinese acrobat lost her life during a live show while she was performing an aerial skill. The deceased identified as Sun fell from 30 feet when she was performing a routine which went wrong.

She was performing the skill called flying-trapeze with her acrobat partner also her husband, according to BBC report.

The couple was performing in the city of Suzhou in central Anhui province. The incident was caught on camera.

A Twitter user by the name Manya Koetse (@manyapan) who shared the video wrote, "...a lot of discussions on Chinese socials today about the fatal accident that happened last night in Suzhou during a live acrobatic show. The female performer did not wear safety lines and she fell. She was rushed to hospital but passed away."

"While a lot of discussions are about safety rules for high-altitude acrobatics in China, there is also talk about the performance company stating the woman deliberately didn't wear safety belt after a fight with her partner (male performer). He denies. Case is under investigation," the Twitter user further said.

"As more information is coming out about this incident, The Paper published this video showing that the couple, husband Zhang and wife Sun, previously also did high-risk performances without proper safety measures in place. They would get paid more money for more dangerous acts," she added.

