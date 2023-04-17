Township built on bridge in China stuns netizens, Harsh Goenka shares viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Township built on bridge in China

Trending News: Industrialist Harsh Goenka has shared a viral video of a colourful township built on top of a bridge in China’s Chongqing. The 400-meter-long bridge is packed with a combination of traditional Chinese and Western-style buildings that offer a unique experience for tourists. The video shows an aerial view of the bridge, with a water body visible beneath it and a picturesque landscape in the background. While some social media users were amazed by the township, others raised concerns over safety and practicality of living on the bridge. The video has garnered more than 1.4 lakh views on Twitter since being shared on April 15.

According to a China Daily report, the mountainous city of Chongqing has more than 13,000 bridges, and several bridges that were unusable earlier have been converted into pocket parks, playgrounds, recreation grounds, pedestrian trails, and parking lots in the city. The township built over the bridge in Linshi township is a unique example of utilising corners and resources to create stunning landscapes, both over and under bridges.

The combination of Chinese and Western architectural styles in the township showcases an unusual experience for tourists, as if “travelling through space”, according to photographer Guo Xu, who visited the place. The video shared by Harsh Goenka has created a buzz on Twitter, with many amazed by the beauty and quirkiness of the bridge, while others have raised concerns about practicality and safety.

Watch the viral video of unique township built on bridge in China here:

