China, US agree to revive working group on climate cooperation ahead of meeting between Biden, Xi

Ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Washington and China have agreed to resume a working group on climate cooperation, while pledging to increase renewable energy capacity by 2030.

This comes as the world's two largest polluters sought to soothe their hostile relations over the years on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. A joint communique released by the US and China on Wednesday follows days of meetings between US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in California since earlier this month.

The relationship between the two nations has been mostly complex, and at times, strenuous since the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the retreat of the government of the Republic of China to Taiwan in 1949. Since then, the two countries have experienced periods of both tension and cooperation over issues including trade, climate change, and Taiwan.

"The United States and China recognise that the climate crisis has increasingly affected countries around the world... The United States and China decide to operationalize the Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s, to engage in dialogue and cooperation to accelerate concrete climate actions in the 2020s," the statement published by the US Department of State read.

What is the working group?

According to the statement, the working group will focus on the areas of cooperation including on energy transition, methane, circular economy and resource efficiency, low-carbon and sustainable provinces/states and cities, and deforestation.

It will carry out information exchanges on policies, measures, and technologies for controlling and reducing emissions, share their respective experiences and identify and implement cooperative projects.

"The United States and China will, on the road to COP 28 and beyond, accelerate, inter alia, the following concrete actions, including practical and tangible collaborative programs and projects under the Working Group," read the statement.

Renewable energy

They also supported the G20 eaders Declaration to pursue efforts to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030 and intend to sufficiently accelerate renewable energy deployment in their respective economies through 2030 from 2020 levels so as to accelerate the substitution for coal, oil and gas generation.

"Both sides agree to restart the US-China Energy Efficiency Forum to deepen policy exchanges on energy-saving and carbon-reducing solutions in key areas including industry, buildings, transportation, and equipment," the joint statement said.

The United States and China also pledged to support climate cooperation among states, provinces, and cities with regard to areas including power, transportation, buildings, and waste sectors.

Although climate change was considered a rare bright spot between the two countries, China abruptly cut off climate talks last year in response to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The statement marks the first time China has officially stated its intent to control the release of all greenhouse gas emissions – not just carbon dioxide as outlined in its current climate goals, CNN reported citing a climate scholar in China.

The Sunnylands statement also comes three weeks before the annual UN climate conference known as COP28, which is being held this year in Dubai. Other countries are frequently watching for signs of cooperation between Washington and Beijing.

