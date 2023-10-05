Another embarrassment for Trudeau! internet calls him 'cringe' as he sticks his tongue out, winks at Speaker

Follow us on Image Source : X/TWITTER Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been facing global criticism for levelling allegations against India, has again landed in trouble after his "childish" behaviour in the Parliament went viral on the internet. The incident happened on Tuesday when the newly elected Speaker Greg Fergus introduced him as an "honourable Prime Minister".

Trudeau, whose comments in the Parliament had rocked the relations between India and Canada, swiftly corrected the Speaker and said "Very honourable" and then winked. This provoked huge criticism on social media platforms where several dubbed his behaviour as "childish", whereas many called sticking his tongue out and winking at the Speaker "totally unacceptable".

Recently, he apologised for recognising a man who fought alongside the Nazis during last week’s address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The development came on Wednesday when Trudeau said the speaker of the House of Commons, who resigned on Tuesday, was “solely responsible” for the invitation and recognition of the man but said it was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed the Canadian Parliament and Canada.

"All of us who were in the House on Friday regret deeply having stood and clapped, even though we did so unaware of the context," Trudeau said before he entered the House of Commons. “It was a horrendous violation of the memory of the millions of people who died in the Holocaust, and was deeply, deeply painful for Jewish people.”

Canadian Parliament called Hunka-- a war hero

Just after Zelenskyy delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

Observers over the weekend began to publicise the fact that the First Ukrainian Division also was known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

“It is extremely troubling to think that this egregious error is being politicised by Russia, and its supporters, to provide false propaganda about what Ukraine is fighting for,” Trudeau said.

