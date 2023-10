Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Both the deceased Indian trainee pilots belonged to Mumbai.

Three people, including two Indian trainee pilots, have been killed in a plane crash in the Chilliwack city of Canada's British Columbia province on Saturday, according to reports.

The Piper PA-34 Seneca aircraft crashed into some trees and bushes behind a motel, officials said. The Indian pilots killed in the crash came from Mumbai. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said that it was notifying the next of kin of the victims.

More to follow..

