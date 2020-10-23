Friday, October 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Swami Ramdev's 'special beauty session' LIVE: Yoga for naturally beautiful skin
Live now

Swami Ramdev's 'special beauty session' LIVE: Yoga for naturally beautiful skin

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2020 8:03 IST
Breaking News October 23
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News October 23

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 41 million, including more than 1,142,674 fatalities. More than 31,183,149 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 23, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Yoga for naturally beautiful skin: Swami Ramdev's 'special beauty session' | WATCH LIVE

  • Oct 23, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 41 million, death toll crosses 1.1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​),  Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.
     
    Here's a quick overview:
     
    The total number of global cases has surpassed 41 million, including more than 1,142,731 fatalities. More than 31,184,436 patients are reported to have recovered.
     
    Total positive cases country-wise:
     
    USA-  8,661,651
    India-  7,759,640
    Brazil-  5,332,634
    Russia- 1,463,306
    Spain-  1,090,521

Top News

Latest News

X