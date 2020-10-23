Image Source : PTI Delhi records 4,086 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 6,189

Delhi recorded as many as 4,086 fresh coronavirus cases. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has mounted to over 3.48 lakh on Friday, while the death toll mounted to 6,189. Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58,568 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,48,404 in the national capital, including 3,16,214 patients who have either been discharged, or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 26,001, of which 15,483 are in home isolation.

